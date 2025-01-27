Wednesday 1/29: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart – Looking For the Thread

American singer/songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter and Scotland’s Julie Fowlis and Karine Polwart have admired one another’s music and songwriting for decades. Two years ago, for the first time ever, they had the opportunity to write songs together during a writing retreat in Scotland. The result is this lush, atmospheric recordings, named after exactly what they set out to do with their collaborating: “You start to put particular things forward because there’s a resonance with something else,” says Polwart. “It’s not random. The way the songs have spun around each other has been very responsive. It felt very organic. It didn’t feel forced.” The other musicians are Rob Burger (piano/organ/accordion/keys), Chris Vatalaro (drums/percussion), Cameron Ralston (bass), Caoimhin O’Raghallaigh (hardanger d’amore/fiddle) & producer Josh Kaufman (guitar/ keys).