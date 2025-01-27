© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 1/29: Mary Chapin Carpenter, Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart – Looking For the Thread

By Martin Anderson
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:08 AM EST

American singer/songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter and Scotland’s Julie Fowlis and Karine Polwart have admired one another’s music and songwriting for decades. Two years ago, for the first time ever, they had the opportunity to write songs together during a writing retreat in Scotland. The result is this lush, atmospheric recordings, named after exactly what they set out to do with their collaborating: You start to put particular things forward because there’s a resonance with something else,” says Polwart. It’s not random. The way the songs have spun around each other has been very responsive. It felt very organic. It didn’t feel forced.” The other musicians are Rob Burger (piano/organ/accordion/keys), Chris Vatalaro (drums/percussion), Cameron Ralston (bass), Caoimhin O’Raghallaigh (hardanger d’amore/fiddle) & producer Josh Kaufman (guitar/ keys).

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
