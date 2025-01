Next month sees the release of this new one from Cristina Vane, who deftly blends blues and rock with old-time and country. One minute she’s at home here in Appalachia pickin’ a sweet clawhammer banjo tune, the next she’s unleashing fire on electric slide guitar. Her eclecticism might have something to do with her upbringing: her half-Guatemalan/half-American heritage includes being raised in Italy, England, and France.