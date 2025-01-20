© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 1/22: Chatham Rabbits – Be Real With Me

By Martin Anderson
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

February 14th sees the latest release from this NC group, featuring Sarah and Austin McCombie, with Casey Toll on bass, and Saman Khoujinian on synth and keys (Saman also co-produced it with Austin.) Honesty and openness are at the core of their songwriting: As Sarah says, “I’m ready for our fans to get to know the people we are now. We’ve grown up together and getting to reveal this album feels like our collective coming of age.” The album’s title is “the plea to each other and their intermingled friends, family, and fanbase.” They play in Boone on Feb. 13th and Asheville on Feb. 14th, following a live session here in Studio B on Thursday January 30th!

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson