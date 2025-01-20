Wednesday 1/22: Chatham Rabbits – Be Real With Me

February 14th sees the latest release from this NC group, featuring Sarah and Austin McCombie, with Casey Toll on bass, and Saman Khoujinian on synth and keys (Saman also co-produced it with Austin.) Honesty and openness are at the core of their songwriting: As Sarah says, “I’m ready for our fans to get to know the people we are now. We’ve grown up together and getting to reveal this album feels like our collective coming of age.” The album’s title is “the plea to each other and their intermingled friends, family, and fanbase.” They play in Boone on Feb. 13th and Asheville on Feb. 14th, following a live session here in Studio B on Thursday January 30th!

