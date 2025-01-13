Tuesday 1/14: Peter Cat Recording Co. -- BETA

Punjabi folk pop is fused with funk, disco, bossa nova, and psychedelia for this wildly eclectic release from this band now in their 14th year together. “Beta” means “son” in Hindi, a reference to drummer Karan Singh recently becoming a father. The band was formed in New Delhi, India around 2010 by the singer Suryakant Sawhney, and they’ve rotated various genres in and out of their sound. As their bio states, “A cat may have nine lives, but Peter Cat Recording Co. has a multitude of dimensions. Just remember, unlike a cat, you’ll never put them in a box.”

