January 10th marks the official release of this singer/songwriter’s 45th album. Guests here include Carrie Newcomer, bluegrass great Claire Lynch, Tim O’Brien, and the vocal ensemble Windborne. Those who have followed John describe this as the best of his career. John himself says “My engineer claims it’s the best album we’ve done together. And being as we’ve done albums together since the 1990’s, I paid attention.”