Monday 1/6: Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues

The blues legend from nearby Pelzer, SC has released a great new one! His first band back in the day featured the future “Godfather of Soul”, a young James Brown on piano. From there, he went on to work with greats like Muddy Waters and Bill Withers, and on the sets of programs like “Soul Train” and “Sanford & Son”. He retired to his home state to become an organic farmer, but we’re glad he continues to perform his great blues. If he’s really 82 or so years old, it appears no one’s told him about slowing down: he’s also got bookings for 2025 that extend as far as September (so far), including his 19th annual Cornbread & Collard Greens Blues Festival in April in Fountain Inn, SC.

