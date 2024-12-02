Wednesday 12/4: Cracker – Alternative History: A Cracker Retrospective

David Lowery and Johnny Hickman wanted to introduce new fans to the band Cracker, but discovered that algorithmic streaming playlists put too much emphasis on just their ‘90s alt-rock hits. As great as those tracks are, there’s so much more to them, as many of us WNCW listeners know! Licensing issues made rereleases of their catalog challenging, so they’ve decided to re-record a lot of songs, and release them along with demos, outtakes, collaborations, and live tracks. Thus we have a 2-CD and 3-LP release with Cracker, Leftover Salmon, Drive-By Truckers, and others. “’Cause what the world needs now…”