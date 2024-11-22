All day Thursday: Songs of food & gratitude all day long for Thanksgiving!

We always have much to be grateful for: the best listeners in the world, the best musicians in the world, our host for 35 years Isothermal Community College, and the beautiful, resilient region of Southern Appalachia. This month, we’re even more thankful than ever, thanks to the recovery efforts from countless individuals and organizations in the wake of Helene, and the members who helped us have what we believe is our strongest fund drive yet, currently at $300,000 raised. Let’s celebrate Thanksgiving in style! Per tradition, Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” will air at Noon. Maybe later in the day, too?