New Tunes at Two

All day Thursday: Songs of food & gratitude all day long for Thanksgiving!

By Martin Anderson
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST

We always have much to be grateful for: the best listeners in the world, the best musicians in the world, our host for 35 years Isothermal Community College, and the beautiful, resilient region of Southern Appalachia. This month, we’re even more thankful than ever, thanks to the recovery efforts from countless individuals and organizations in the wake of Helene, and the members who helped us have what we believe is our strongest fund drive yet, currently at $300,000 raised. Let’s celebrate Thanksgiving in style! Per tradition, Arlo Guthrie’s “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” will air at Noon. Maybe later in the day, too?

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
