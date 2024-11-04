© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 11/5: Warren Haynes – Million Voices Whisper

By Martin Anderson
Published November 4, 2024 at 8:46 AM EST

We’re sad there won’t be a Christmas Jam in Asheville this year, but Warren and others have put together quite an impressive fundraiser in NYC for Helene relief on November 24th. Check out his latest studio album, which he’s put a lot of heart and soul into. Case in point, the song “Real, Real Love”: “This was a song that was started but never finished by Gregg Allman. He had showed it to me and we had talked about it, and I completed it after he died. I finished it in a way that’s reflective of the way Gregg wrote and then invited Derek Trucks to be part of the recording process, which really took it to the desired next level. I wanted to write it as if Gregg were singing it. Even in the way we approach the song as a band, and in the way I approach it as a singer, I had his presence in mind the entire time.” And there’s the song that sounds like it was written just for Election Day, “Day of Reckoning”.

