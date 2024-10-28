Wednesday 10/30: Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues

Jontavious Willis is on a mission to reinvigorate today’s music with the spirit of the past. He leverages his unique sound—a synthesis of his Georgia heritage and the rich history of the Blues—to get the world dancing again. With a bawdy, playful sense of humor, he channels the lively “rent parties” and “juke joints” of yesteryear, imparting the vitality of this music across communities today. If you hear a direct connection with Taj Mahal here, you’re not wrong. Taj dubbed Jontavious his “wonderboy” back in 2015, and had him open for him on tour in 2017. He’s told Jontavious "I declare before God, you knocked this one out the park, son!”

