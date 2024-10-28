© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 10/30: Jontavious Willis – West Georgia Blues

By Martin Anderson
Published October 28, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT

Jontavious Willis is on a mission to reinvigorate today’s music with the spirit of the past. He leverages his unique sound—a synthesis of his Georgia heritage and the rich history of the Blues—to get the world dancing again. With a bawdy, playful sense of humor, he channels the lively “rent parties” and “juke joints” of yesteryear, imparting the vitality of this music across communities today. If you hear a direct connection with Taj Mahal here, you’re not wrong. Taj dubbed Jontavious his “wonderboy” back in 2015, and had him open for him on tour in 2017. He’s told Jontavious "I declare before God, you knocked this one out the park, son!”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
