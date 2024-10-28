Tuesday 10/29: Andrew Bird & Madison Cunningham – Cunningham Bird

These two friends present a full-length cover of Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham’s eponymous LP, Buckingham Nicks – a rare, cult record that has yet to ever be released on digital platforms or CD, or reissued on vinyl since its 1973 debut. “The best reason to cover anyone is that little part of you that thinks you might do it better,” says Andrew Bird. “Madison is the most talented musician I’ve encountered. She has a restless ear, always looking for a new sound or harmonic twist. Her voice is goosebump-inducing, nimble and emotive at any volume. I just had to find the right project for us to go deep on and this is it.” "Andrew is one of my favorite artists alive and one of the deepest musical collaborators I've been lucky enough to have," adds Madison Cunningham. "This buried record found us in a place where we were trying to figure out what we could do together. Unfamiliar with it, but excited by its scarcity…It was unsurprising to me how it ended up becoming one of the most creatively satisfying record-making experiences I've had, but the unforeseen bonus was how relevant some of those lyrics would be to my own life. It became a lifeline for me, and I hope we've done it justice."