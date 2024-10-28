Monday 10/28: “Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief”

We’re starting to see some terrific fundraising projects for Helene relief efforts sprout up these last three weeks, and here’s the latest. This compilation aims to raise funds for victims, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Beloved Asheville, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing relief and long-term support for the community. You may have heard of the similar 136-song “Cardinals at the Window” compilation of digital tracks; this one is exclusively made up of Western NC musicians. And while they’re still putting the finishing touches on the exact number and roster, the release date (via Bandcamp) is Friday, November 1st. A wide variety of genres are included on this, with some of the artists being Tyler Ramsey, Floating Action, Tin Roof Echo, Hearts Gone South, and Leftover Salmon (recorded last October at Asheville’s Salvage Station, which is now closed.) “Our community has always come together in times of crisis, and this compilation is a testament to that spirit,” said Chad Nance, one of the organizers of the project. “Music has a unique ability to heal and connect people, and we hope this album can provide some comfort and support to those impacted by the hurricane,” reflected Joe Hooten, another organizer of the project.