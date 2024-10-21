Wednesday 10/23: Neil Young – Archives Vol. III

This 3rd comprehensive volume, produced by Young, includes the period in his career that included the release of several classic albums including Comes A Time, Rust Never Sleeps, Live Rust and Trans. Spanning 11 years (1976-1987), this Archives box set covers more years, and includes more music and video than the previous two volumes in the Archives series. The largest of versions comprises 22 discs… We’ll stick with the best of the previously unreleased material, OK? It’s phenomenal!