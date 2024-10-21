Thursday 10/24: Twisted Pine – Love Your Mind

This quartet is comprised of Kathleen Parks on violin and lead vocals, Dan Bui on mandolin, Chris Sartori on bass, and Anh Phung on flute. It’s their first album in four years, and the follow-up to Right Now, which No Depression praised for its "sheer pop glory, funky all-day grooves, and spacecraft sonics.” They’re grateful for their (Signature Sounds) label owner Jim Olsen’s directive: “Don’t worry about making it any kind of way. Just go and do it, and see what happens.” Come for the Americana flute funk, stay for the Zappa cover!