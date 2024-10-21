© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Thursday 10/24: Twisted Pine – Love Your Mind

By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2024 at 8:51 AM EDT

This quartet is comprised of Kathleen Parks on violin and lead vocals, Dan Bui on mandolin, Chris Sartori on bass, and Anh Phung on flute. It’s their first album in four years, and the follow-up to Right Now, which No Depression praised for its "sheer pop glory, funky all-day grooves, and spacecraft sonics.” They’re grateful for their (Signature Sounds) label owner Jim Olsen’s directive: “Don’t worry about making it any kind of way. Just go and do it, and see what happens.” Come for the Americana flute funk, stay for the Zappa cover!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
