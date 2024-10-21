Monday 10/21: Cardinals in the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western North Carolina

We are so impressed with not only the size of this wonderful new compilation (136 tracks), but the speed with which it was assembled. A number of North Carolinians and others rallied to make this available in the days following Tropical Storm Helene’s horrendous destruction in our region. The collection of previously unreleased material includes performances by Drive By Truckers, Sylvan Esso, Watchhouse, Iron & Wine, REM, and Waxahatchee. 100% of proceeds from each $10 purchase will be split evenly between the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Rural Organizing and Resilience (ROAR), and BeLoved Asheville. https://cardinalsatthewindow.bandcamp.com/album/cardinals-at-the-window-2