© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You can now view WNCW news stories in a text-only format for those with limited bandwidth or data. Click here.
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 10/21: Cardinals in the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western North Carolina

By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2024 at 8:54 AM EDT

We are so impressed with not only the size of this wonderful new compilation (136 tracks), but the speed with which it was assembled. A number of North Carolinians and others rallied to make this available in the days following Tropical Storm Helene’s horrendous destruction in our region. The collection of previously unreleased material includes performances by Drive By Truckers, Sylvan Esso, Watchhouse, Iron & Wine, REM, and Waxahatchee. 100% of proceeds from each $10 purchase will be split evenly between the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, Rural Organizing and Resilience (ROAR), and BeLoved Asheville. https://cardinalsatthewindow.bandcamp.com/album/cardinals-at-the-window-2

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson