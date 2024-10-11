Wednesday 10/16: Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still

For his latest album, singer/songwriter Paul Kelly is focused on the familiar topic of love – the fire of love, the pain of love, love for the family, and love of a memory and place. Taken from a line in Shakespeare’s Sonnet 147, Fever Longing Still is Kelly’s first set of new original material since 2018’s Nature. Fellow Australian Kasey Chambers says, “If I were only allowed to listen to one artist for the rest of my life, I would choose Paul Kelly.”