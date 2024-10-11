Monday 10/14: Woody Platt – Far Away With You

After announcing his departure from the Steep Canyon Rangers a couple years ago to spend less time on the road and more time with family, Woody is now ready to release his first debut! "I was ready for a break from the road, but not necessarily from music....Naturally, on my first record, I returned to my roots for a straight-ahead bluegrass project." He’s got some other familiar Brevard/Western NC musicians joining him on these tracks, like Bennett Sullivan on banjo, Daren Shumaker on mandolin, and Casey Driessen on fiddle. The bassist is Alison Krauss & Union Station’s Barry Bales. Then there are other great guests here, like Del McCoury, Tim O’Brien, and Woody’s wife Shannon Whitworth. Their Oct. 11th album release show, by the way, was turned into a relief effort fundraiser for “Rescue Carolina”; details here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rescue-carolina?fbclid=IwY2xjawF2MX5leHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHd9pHr0r8RwayjwAvV3a9T8wrKcqcuxGTR8lL1XLjsP-Qv0wF_PSBI3lMA_aem_IlKK_HDRLMafaMOFTh6OYg