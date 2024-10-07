© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 10/8: Kasey Chambers – Backbone

By Martin Anderson
Published October 7, 2024 at 8:27 AM EDT

She’s an Australian Hall of Famer and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, and she can now add author to her resume: “I’ve just finished writing a book! I am beyond excited to be releasing it along with a brand-new album. The book is a collection of stories and experiences from my life that I’ve learnt from over the years. Some from humorous, embarrassing moments, some from deep, heartfelt memories that taught me unlikely things to consistently draw on along the way.” “‘Backbone’ is a testimonial to a life well lived, full of joy at work and at home.” Countryuniverse

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
