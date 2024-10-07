Tuesday 10/8: Kasey Chambers – Backbone

She’s an Australian Hall of Famer and multi-platinum singer/songwriter, and she can now add author to her resume: “I’ve just finished writing a book! I am beyond excited to be releasing it along with a brand-new album. The book is a collection of stories and experiences from my life that I’ve learnt from over the years. Some from humorous, embarrassing moments, some from deep, heartfelt memories that taught me unlikely things to consistently draw on along the way.” “‘Backbone’ is a testimonial to a life well lived, full of joy at work and at home.” - Countryuniverse

