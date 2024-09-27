Wednesday 10/2: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors – Strangers No More, Vol. 2

This 10th album from Drew and the band celebrates their sense of togetherness, with each other and with their fans. Produced by Cason Cooley, it expands the band’s mix of timeless songwriting, modern-day Laurel Canyon folk, amplified Americana, and heartland rock & roll. Song by song, Strangers No More Volume 2 offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they’re headed next, too. It’s an invitation into the band’s world.