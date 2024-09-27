© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 10/2: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors – Strangers No More, Vol. 2

By Martin Anderson
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT

This 10th album from Drew and the band celebrates their sense of togetherness, with each other and with their fans. Produced by Cason Cooley, it expands the band’s mix of timeless songwriting, modern-day Laurel Canyon folk, amplified Americana, and heartland rock & roll. Song by song, Strangers No More Volume 2 offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they’re headed next, too. It’s an invitation into the band’s world.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
