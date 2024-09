"...Both nostalgic yet evolving... Even back to its founding, the band has stretched the definition of Americana" - Glide Magazine "... A stripped-down effort that is as warm and inviting as the first tipple from the Sazerac Bar. Roll It Out is the sound of a band hurtling toward a fresh start, only to find themselves back in a familiar place, wiser and with a couple more battle scars." - Garden & Gun