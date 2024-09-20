Wednesday 9/25: Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – Heavier Yet (Lays the Crownless Head)

The legacy of Nigerian Afrobeat founder Fela Kuti continues, thanks to his youngest son’s new album that redefines the boundaries of contemporary music while staying true to the roots of Afrobeat. He embodies the spirit of resistance, resilience, and revolution. Each song talks about standing up against challenges and fighting for change. ‘Dey,’ featuring reggae icon Damian Marley, is described as “a song about embracing and championing who we are, regardless” and ‘T.O.P.’ is about “how society values money and success more than people”. Seun Kuti wants to change this by promoting empathy and reconnecting with nature. It was executive produced by legendary musician Lenny Kravitz and Fela Kuti’s original engineer Sodi Marciszewer.