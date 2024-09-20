Thursday 9/26: Liv Greene – Deep Feeler

We introduce you to a new singer/songwriter, whose new collection of songs is largely a vulnerable one of hard-won self-acceptance. In her words, "Deep Feeler is an album three years in the making, a bundle of love letters to myself in my early twenties, a time when I was just learning how to be vulnerable. The songs on this record capture me finally giving myself freedom and permission. Permission to take risks, to get my hands dirty, to (mess) up. Permission to let go of others’ pain and start to hold my own, to embrace the parts of myself that once terrified me (hello queerness). Permission to buy myself flowers and wine. And finally, permission to hold everything I feel - anger, gratitude, sadness, joy- deeply, and sometimes all at once. It won’t be released until October 18th, but we thought we’d start getting to know her in advance of her show in our area on October 22nd: 185 King Street in Brevard. Greene self-produced and recorded Deep Feeler primarily live to tape in Nashville’s Woodland Sound Studios (now being made famous by their its current owners Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings). Contributors include Sarah Jarosz on mandolin and harmonies, Elise Leavy on accordion and piano, Jack Schneider on electric guitar, Mike Robinson on pedal steel, Matt Andrews on high strung and organ, Sean Szoch on drums and electric guitar, Emily Mann and Jared Manzo on electric bass, and Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle.