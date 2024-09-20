Monday 9/23: Michelle Malone – Southern Comfort

"I'm very much a southerner," says Malone ,who co-produced the album with Paul Warner. "This whole record was written, recorded, and performed by southerners, and you can hear it. There's rock, country, and folk here. There's swagger. Southern Comfort isn't about booze; it's about a feeling, a family, a familiarity—all the things that make you feel warm and fuzzy. For me, that's Georgia." Other musicians on here include Buddy Miller, Will Kimbrough, Randall Bramblett and members of Blackberry Smoke and The Georgia Satellites.