© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 9/23: Michelle Malone – Southern Comfort

By Martin Anderson
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT

"I'm very much a southerner," says Malone ,who co-produced the album with Paul Warner. "This whole record was written, recorded, and performed by southerners, and you can hear it. There's rock, country, and folk here. There's swagger. Southern Comfort isn't about booze; it's about a feeling, a family, a familiarity—all the things that make you feel warm and fuzzy. For me, that's Georgia." Other musicians on here include Buddy Miller, Will Kimbrough, Randall Bramblett and members of Blackberry Smoke and The Georgia Satellites.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson