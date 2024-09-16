Tuesday 9/17: Pretty Little Goat – Southland

This is the 4th album from this Brevard group. As their website bio describes, the goal of this album was to artistically, emotionally and energetically capture the essence of existence at a certain time and place. The place is of course our Southern Appalachian mountains, which they represent with a deep passion. They’ve got a couple of traditional fiddle tunes here, but otherwise all original tunes written by Josh Carter, Mallory Carter, Owen Grooms and others. Their album release show is Saturday September 21st at Paddle to the Pork (Green Road & Hannah Ford Road, between Brevard and Rosman.)