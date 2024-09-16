Thursday 9/19: Amy Helm – Silver City

Get to know this beautiful tribute to the many aspects of womanhood with this album from the daughter and torchbearer of the late Levon Helm. Supporting her here are Josh Kaufman (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, piano, organ), Daniel Littleton (acoustic and electric guitar), Annie Nero (upright and center bass), Charley Drayton and Tony Mason (drums, percussion), Stuart Bogie (tenor sax), Dave Nelson (trombone, trumpet, euphonium, and brass choirs), Marco Benevento (organ), and Adam Minkoff (bass, percussion). Elizabeth Mitchell, Catherine Russell, Adam Minkoff and Zach Djanikian provide the background vocals.