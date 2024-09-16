© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Thursday 9/19: Amy Helm – Silver City

By Martin Anderson
Published September 16, 2024 at 8:25 AM EDT

Get to know this beautiful tribute to the many aspects of womanhood with this album from the daughter and torchbearer of the late Levon Helm. Supporting her here are Josh Kaufman (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, piano, organ), Daniel Littleton (acoustic and electric guitar), Annie Nero (upright and center bass), Charley Drayton and Tony Mason (drums, percussion), Stuart Bogie (tenor sax), Dave Nelson (trombone, trumpet, euphonium, and brass choirs), Marco Benevento (organ), and Adam Minkoff (bass, percussion). Elizabeth Mitchell, Catherine Russell, Adam Minkoff and Zach Djanikian provide the background vocals.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
