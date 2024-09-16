Monday 9/16: Fruition – How to Make Mistakes

Happy Fruition Day from WNCW: We’ve got them live in Studio B just past 11am, and three cuts from this new one between 2 and 3pm. The band from Portland, Oregon (and with Asheville connections too) is back with their first one in four years, so we’re extra excited to share it with you. “This is the first studio album that we’ve recorded entirely live,” says Jay Cobb Anderson, who shares frontperson duties with fellow multi-instrumentalists Mimi Naja and Kellen Asebroek. “We recorded 17 songs in 7 days, with everybody playing together in real time, and we didn’t overdub anything. The songs sound honest and real. They sound like us.” It was tracked and mixed by their drummer Tyler Thompson at eTown studios in Boulder, Colorado, home of one of our favorite radio programs! "Fruition Make Strong Return with Cohesive Folk and Americana...The band’s trademark three-part harmonies are still at the center of this self-produced record, but there is also a reinvigorated sound to the band.” – Glide