Wednesday 9/4: Randall Bramblett – Paradise Breakdown

By Martin Anderson
Published August 31, 2024 at 2:12 PM EDT

He’s been hailed as “one of the South’s most lyrical and literate songwriters” by Rolling Stone, and covered by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, the Blind Boys of Alabama and Bettye LaVette (a whole album, in fact!) He’s also a musician’s musician, having worked extensively with Widespread Panic, Chuck Leavell, and Steve Winwood. In describing this new, 13th album, Bramblett explains “We called this record Paradise Breakdown because it has the feel of beauty and hope running up against pain and loss.” He performs in Studio B and in Asheville on September 20th, and the album will be released on the 27th.

New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
