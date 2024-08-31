Wednesday 9/4: Randall Bramblett – Paradise Breakdown

He’s been hailed as “one of the South’s most lyrical and literate songwriters” by Rolling Stone, and covered by the likes of Bonnie Raitt, the Blind Boys of Alabama and Bettye LaVette (a whole album, in fact!) He’s also a musician’s musician, having worked extensively with Widespread Panic, Chuck Leavell, and Steve Winwood. In describing this new, 13th album, Bramblett explains “We called this record Paradise Breakdown because it has the feel of beauty and hope running up against pain and loss.” He performs in Studio B and in Asheville on September 20th, and the album will be released on the 27th.

