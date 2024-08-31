© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 9/3: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

By Martin Anderson
Published August 31, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT

We’ve been awaiting it for a while, and here it is! Fans know how meticulous they are with getting their sound just right – a perfect balance of rustic, acoustic warmth with modern technology. This was recorded in Nashville at Welch and Rawlings' own Woodland Sound Studio, and mastered directly from the original tapes (through custom Ortofon amplifiers to a Neumann VMS-80 cutting system.) David Rawlings produced it. They’re coming to our area in October! They play Charlotte on October 15th, Boone the 17th, Knoxville the 18th, and Asheville the 19th.

