Thursday 9/5: Ruthie Foster – Mileage

By Martin Anderson
Published August 31, 2024 at 2:10 PM EDT

This 10th album from Foster can be seen as a culmination of her career, and one that might bring a significant amount of more accolades to her inspirational work. She’s collaborated over the years with Bonnie Raitt, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, and others, and so far has five Grammy nominations. This album marks the start of a new partnership with Sun Records, the famous studio and label founded in Memphis by Sam Phillips and the start of careers for Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Howlin’ Wolf, and other legends.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
