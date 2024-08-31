© 2024 WNCW
Monday: WNCW’s Crowd Around the Mic, Volume 28th

By Martin Anderson
Published August 31, 2024 at 2:15 PM EDT

On this Labor Day, we thought we’d start sharing with you a project we’ve been laboring on this year: our latest compilation CD of Studio B highlights! Our Crowd Around the Mic series is our most popular fund drive thank-you gift for members, and it is only available to members, for just the 12-month period in which it’s released. We officially release this next month: our Fall Fund Drive runs Saturday October 5th through Friday the 11th! Start getting to know this compilation that includes Robert Earl Keen, Chatham County Line, the Steep Canyon Rangers, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton, Chris Smither, Lydia Loveless and 20 others.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
