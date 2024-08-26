Wednesday 8/28: Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve

“Copeland is the greatest female blues vocalist working today. There’s no mistaking the majesty of her instrument, nor the ferocity of her delivery”, says the Chicago Tribune. And they’re not alone! The reigning Queen of the Blues is back with 10 new original tunes plus powerful covers of Stevie Wonder and her late father Johnny Copeland. Song topics include climate change, to reproductive self-determination, to the man who taught Hank Williams the blues (Tee Tot Payne), to “Wine O’Clock.” Will Kimbrough contributes a lot with guitar and production work, as he has on her previous three albums.