© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/28: Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve

By Martin Anderson
Published August 26, 2024 at 9:19 AM EDT

“Copeland is the greatest female blues vocalist working today. There’s no mistaking the majesty of her instrument, nor the ferocity of her delivery”, says the Chicago Tribune. And they’re not alone! The reigning Queen of the Blues is back with 10 new original tunes plus powerful covers of Stevie Wonder and her late father Johnny Copeland. Song topics include climate change, to reproductive self-determination, to the man who taught Hank Williams the blues (Tee Tot Payne), to “Wine O’Clock.” Will Kimbrough contributes a lot with guitar and production work, as he has on her previous three albums.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson