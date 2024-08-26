© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday 8/26: Steep Canyon Rangers – Live at Greenfield Lake

By Martin Anderson
Published August 26, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT

After a dozen or so albums of theirs going back to 2001, it’s about time they released a full live album of their great material, right? Well, here’s a double-album, recorded last September in Wilmington, NC. Chief songwriters here are Graham Sharp and Aaron Burdett, with each of them shining with their talents. Hearing them live is hearing them at their absolute best. It’s no surprise to us why Rolling Stones considers them “one of the most sought-after groups in Americana, bluegrass, and indie-folk.” Our next chance to see them live will be at their upcoming Mountain Song Festival in Brevard that they host, September 6 and 7. This album, out on August 30th, was mixed in Asheville at Citizen Vinyl Studios; a video about the process is here: https://steepcanyonrangers.bandcamp.com/album/live-at-greenfield-lake

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
