Wednesday 8/21: India Ramey – Baptized By the Blaze

Get to know this new(ish) voice in Americana/country music. Ramey herself says "Baptized By The Blaze is my empowerment album. I am stripping away the stigma around trauma and mental health and I am telling the story of how I walked through the fire of facing my trauma and came out on the other side stronger. My hope for this album is that it will inspire, entertain and empower everyone who hears it.” It’s officially released Friday the 23rd, and she’ll be one of the showcase artists at next month’s AmericanaFest in Nashville.

