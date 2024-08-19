© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 8/21: India Ramey – Baptized By the Blaze

By Martin Anderson
Published August 19, 2024 at 7:06 AM EDT

Get to know this new(ish) voice in Americana/country music. Ramey herself says "Baptized By The Blaze is my empowerment album. I am stripping away the stigma around trauma and mental health and I am telling the story of how I walked through the fire of facing my trauma and came out on the other side stronger. My hope for this album is that it will inspire, entertain and empower everyone who hears it.” It’s officially released Friday the 23rd, and she’ll be one of the showcase artists at next month’s AmericanaFest in Nashville.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson