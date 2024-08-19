© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 8/22: Orville Peck – Stampede

By Martin Anderson
Published August 19, 2024 at 7:04 AM EDT

He’s the “mystery man” of country music with his trademark fringed mask and rhinestone jacket, though we have learned that he is a native of South Africa and was previously in a Canadian punk rock band! This new album might further the mystique behind just what his image, and direction are… It’s an eclectic blend of originals and covers here, with each song featuring a guest artist, from Willie Nelson and Margo Price, to bluegrass phenom Molly Tuttle, to EDM star Diplo, to Nathaniel Rateliff, to Beck!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
