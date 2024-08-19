Thursday 8/22: Orville Peck – Stampede

He’s the “mystery man” of country music with his trademark fringed mask and rhinestone jacket, though we have learned that he is a native of South Africa and was previously in a Canadian punk rock band! This new album might further the mystique behind just what his image, and direction are… It’s an eclectic blend of originals and covers here, with each song featuring a guest artist, from Willie Nelson and Margo Price, to bluegrass phenom Molly Tuttle, to EDM star Diplo, to Nathaniel Rateliff, to Beck!

