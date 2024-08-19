© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/19: Amos Lee – Transmissions

By Martin Anderson
Published August 19, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT

Lee’s 11th studio album and first new collection of original songs in more than two years, and has 12 songs touching on soul, jazz, folk and pop stylings. He and his band recorded it together in a studio in rural upstate New York. “I really wanted us to be all in the room, making music together, listening to each other and responding to each other,” says Lee. “In this age where you can do everything at home and fly it in, there’s something really beautiful about getting in a room and starting at the top, the drummer counting in the song and everybody just playing. I would call it vulnerability.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson