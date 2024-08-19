Monday 8/19: Amos Lee – Transmissions

Lee’s 11th studio album and first new collection of original songs in more than two years, and has 12 songs touching on soul, jazz, folk and pop stylings. He and his band recorded it together in a studio in rural upstate New York. “I really wanted us to be all in the room, making music together, listening to each other and responding to each other,” says Lee. “In this age where you can do everything at home and fly it in, there’s something really beautiful about getting in a room and starting at the top, the drummer counting in the song and everybody just playing. I would call it vulnerability.”

