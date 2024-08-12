Wednesday 8/14: Boy Golden – For Eden

Boy Golden is Liam Duncan and a revolving cast of longtime friends and collaborators known as the Church of Better Daze (many formidable artists in their own right) including FONTINE, Austin Parachoniak, Roman Clarke, Dani Nash and more. Boy Golden found success on his debut LP, Church of Better Days, with breakout hit “KD and Lunch Meat” hitting #1 at Canadian Alternative radio. In For Eden, Boy Golden searches for the best of all possible worlds. Utopic and wistful, this journey is a continuation of his “follow your art” motto that began with his debut. A counterpoint to 2023’s For Jimmy, For Eden is largely a work of solitude; recorded to cassette with an SM57 in a cabin in the woods. The album’s origins - analog and off-the-grid - speak to the more personal, self-reflective mood of the collection.