Tuesday 8/13: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – Wanderers Like Me

Originally formed ten years ago as the house band at the Ole Smoky Distillery bottle shop in Gatlinburg, TN, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys was created when founder/mandolinist C.J. Lewandowski called on friends and fellow local pickers Josh Rinkel (guitar) and Jereme Brown (banjo), and soon Jasper Lorentzen (bass) to get in on the act. In what seemed like no time at all, the group began to tour heavily and earn nationwide recognition. Wanderers Like Me deals with what it’s like to face loss and the great unknown as “wanderers” reliant on each other, and the powers of nature and music. This new record is their first album made with an outside producer, Brevard’s own Woody Platt, and features more original work than any of their albums to date. Over their decade-long-rise, the band has achieved recognition from the International Bluegrass Music Association (“New Artist of the Year,” 2018) to the Recording Academy, which nominated them for “Best Bluegrass Album” in 2019. This July, the band earned their fourth nomination for the IBMA's Entertainer of the Year award.