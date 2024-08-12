© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Thursday 8/15: Beachwood Sparks – Across the River of Stars

By Martin Anderson
Published August 12, 2024 at 8:07 AM EDT

It’s the first new release from this California Cosmic Americana band since 2012! And they continue that kaleidoscopic, Laurel Canyon sound with a bit more of an indie-pop crispness. Known for summoning the spirit of Southern California in the late ‘60s, they also might flash you back to the late ‘90s when they were formed, or sound like something fresh out of, well, 2024. This new one, on bassist Brent Rademaker’s Curation Records label, was produced by Chris Robinson (Black Crowes), and was largely debuted at AVL Fest the other week.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
