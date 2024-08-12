Monday 8/12: Dangermuffin – Dangermuffin

The band from Folly Beach – and nowadays putting down Western NC roots too – is back with a self-titled album filled with the joy and hope and fun that we’ve come to associate with their vibe. Original members Dan Lotti (vocals, guitar, bass), Mike Sivilli (guitar, vocals), Steven Sandifer (percussion, bass, vocals) are nowadays joined by a fourth, Andrew Hendryx on mandolin. Recorded at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, they once again capture that blend of folk, rock, and jam grooves. As their press release states, “Dan Lotti’s powerful vocals soar through the hallowed rafters of the old church as he sings on themes of light, healing, and growth, while floating on the beachy and breezy sounds we have come to recognize as uniquely Dangermuffin.”