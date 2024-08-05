© 2024 WNCW
Wednesday 8/7: Joe Ely – Driven to Drive

By Martin Anderson
Published August 5, 2024 at 8:57 AM EDT

With twenty-three albums and several million miles under the West Texas native’s belt, Driven to Drive is Ely’s first road album, featuring a collection of songs inspired by his travels of different eras of his illustrious career which spans five decades. The new LP was self-produced by Ely and stitches together recordings over several decades at Spur Studios, his home recording facility outside of Austin. Of course we also love him for being one-third of the iconic Texas-based trio The Flatlanders along with Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
