Wednesday 8/7: Joe Ely – Driven to Drive

With twenty-three albums and several million miles under the West Texas native’s belt, Driven to Drive is Ely’s first road album, featuring a collection of songs inspired by his travels of different eras of his illustrious career which spans five decades. The new LP was self-produced by Ely and stitches together recordings over several decades at Spur Studios, his home recording facility outside of Austin. Of course we also love him for being one-third of the iconic Texas-based trio The Flatlanders along with Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore.