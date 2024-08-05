Tuesday 8/6: Dan Bern with Jane’s Great Dane – Starting Over

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Dan Bern. And it wasn’t just the Covid pause, either, though that contributed to his absence. “In the middle of the pandemic, Jonathan Plaut (from the Boston-based band Jane’s Great Dane) suggested I come out to Connecticut and record some songs with them. I hadn’t been in a room with other musicians for over a year! Those sessions let to a second session, some months later, and eventually, Starting Over.” In addition to his music, Bern is a painter, the author of several books, and has his own podcast and internet radio station.