New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 8/6: Dan Bern with Jane’s Great Dane – Starting Over

By Martin Anderson
Published August 5, 2024 at 8:59 AM EDT

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Dan Bern. And it wasn’t just the Covid pause, either, though that contributed to his absence. “In the middle of the pandemic, Jonathan Plaut (from the Boston-based band Jane’s Great Dane) suggested I come out to Connecticut and record some songs with them. I hadn’t been in a room with other musicians for over a year! Those sessions let to a second session, some months later, and eventually, Starting Over.” In addition to his music, Bern is a painter, the author of several books, and has his own podcast and internet radio station.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
