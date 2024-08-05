Thursday 8/8: Julia Logan – Faraway Nearby

We first got to know Swedish singer-songwriter Julia Logan in 2022 with her beautiful, dreamy folk-pop album Everly Foreverly. She grew up on a small Swedish island outside of Stockholm, but she also spent a few of her teenage years in southern California, where her mother’s from, and she learned the guitar from a local hippie. We feel fortunate to offer you an extra-early preview of this album before it becomes available in November. This one, like her previous one, was made in close collaboration with First Aid Kit’s producer, Daniel Bengtson.