New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/5: Yarn – Born, Blessed, Grateful & Alive

By Martin Anderson
Published August 5, 2024 at 9:01 AM EDT

We’re pleased to see a new one from this roots-rock trio in a number of years. Blake Christiana, drummer Robert Bonhomme, and bassist Rick Buge are back with this album that blends alt-country and Americana with thoughtful, sometimes wry lyrics. Born, Blessed, Grateful, & Alive is a fine return to form, capturing the band's rep as a road-seasoned live band. Along with producer Damian Calcagne, the album also features Mike Robinson and Johnny Grubb (Railroad Earth), Andy Falco (Infamous Stringdusters), Mike Sivilli (Dangermuffin), Heather Hannah, and Elliott Peck (Midnight North).

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
