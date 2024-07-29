© 2024 WNCW
Tuesday 7/30: Melissa Carper – Borned in Ya

By Martin Anderson
Published July 29, 2024 at 8:40 AM EDT

Bassist and singer/songwriter Melissa Carper was listening to an interview/documentary a year or two ago in which Ralph Stanley proclaimed “I don’t think you can get this sound unless it’s borned in ya” when describing how he got his mountain music sound. She immediately jotted down “borned in ya” on a piece of paper. “I knew I had to write that song,” she recalls. It’s become an appropriate title track for her new album, once again produced by Dennis Crouch and Andrija Tokic. Carper has a natural way of evoking a timeless sound that somehow evokes those golden ages of classic country, blues and jazz, and this new one is no exception. Crouch, Chris Scruggs, Billy Contreras, and others provide wonderful backup musicianship here. Most of the songs were written by Carper, though her friend and fellow musician in the Wonder Women of Country Brennen Leigh co-wrote three with her.

