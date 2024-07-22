© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 7/23: The Dip – Love Direction

By Martin Anderson
Published July 22, 2024 at 8:16 AM EDT

This Seattle-based R&B and jazz-rooted band has their fourth album now. Expanding on the album’s theme, frontman Tom Eddy notes “These aren’t ‘Love Songs’ in the most obvious sense. They deal with the middle stages, the hinterlands of love and life together - figuring someone out and what they need, learning how to communicate, and examining your own faults. We set out to write music that felt more grown, a little wiser. The songs that emerged all pointed in the Love Direction.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
