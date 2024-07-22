Thursday 7/25: AJ Lee & Blue Summit – City of Glass

Get to know this great new bluegrass band if you haven’t already! They formed out of jamming together at Grass Valley, the annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival held in California’s Sierra Nevada foothills. Mandolinist/singer AJ Lee and guitarist Sullivan Tuttle had been in a band together from ages 8 and 10, respectively, and guitarist Scott Gales and Lee first shared the stage when he was 11 and she was 4. City of Glass, is a California affair, through and through. Lee & Blue Summit brought in Lech Wierzynski, of the California Honeydrops, to produce; they tapped Bay Area steel guitarist Mikiya Matsuda for a couple of tracks; plus they had Californian banjo player, and instructor, Luke Abbott lend five-string to a number. Their next show in our area is on August 31st, at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival.