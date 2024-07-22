© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/25: AJ Lee & Blue Summit – City of Glass

By Martin Anderson
Published July 22, 2024 at 8:13 AM EDT

Get to know this great new bluegrass band if you haven’t already! They formed out of jamming together at Grass Valley, the annual Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival held in California’s Sierra Nevada foothills. Mandolinist/singer AJ Lee and guitarist Sullivan Tuttle had been in a band together from ages 8 and 10, respectively, and guitarist Scott Gales and Lee first shared the stage when he was 11 and she was 4. City of Glass, is a California affair, through and through. Lee & Blue Summit brought in Lech Wierzynski, of the California Honeydrops, to produce; they tapped Bay Area steel guitarist Mikiya Matsuda for a couple of tracks; plus they had Californian banjo player, and instructor, Luke Abbott lend five-string to a number. Their next show in our area is on August 31st, at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson