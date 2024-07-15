© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 7/18: Madeleine Peyroux – Let’s Walk

By Martin Anderson
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:17 AM EDT

Do you remember Madeleine Peyroux’s wondrous 2004 classic Careless Love, which evoked the Parisian streets where she came of age as a singer, and seamlessly blended originals alongside sublime covers from the likes of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen? Well she’s back with her 9th studio album, and back in top form, with themes on this album ranging from the confessional to the political, from whimsy to yearning. In every note, Peyroux digs deep, making for another sensuous, sinewy, deeply rich release.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson