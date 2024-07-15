Wednesday 7/18: Madeleine Peyroux – Let’s Walk

Do you remember Madeleine Peyroux’s wondrous 2004 classic Careless Love, which evoked the Parisian streets where she came of age as a singer, and seamlessly blended originals alongside sublime covers from the likes of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen? Well she’s back with her 9th studio album, and back in top form, with themes on this album ranging from the confessional to the political, from whimsy to yearning. In every note, Peyroux digs deep, making for another sensuous, sinewy, deeply rich release.