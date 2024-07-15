Thursday 7/18: The Rare Sounds – Introducing: The Rare Sounds

Introducing some soul-jazz-funk musicians that may need no introduction: guitarist Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), organist Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars), bassist Chris Stillwell (The Greyboy Allstars), and drummer Zak Najor (Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, and formerly Greyboy Allstars). They first met in the UK in 1996, and have played with each other in various formations over the years since. Now we have this official collaboration of 8 great grooves, courtesy of Color Red Records, released on July 26th.