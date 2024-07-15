© 2024 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/18: The Rare Sounds – Introducing: The Rare Sounds

By Martin Anderson
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:16 AM EDT

Introducing some soul-jazz-funk musicians that may need no introduction: guitarist Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), organist Robert Walter (The Greyboy Allstars), bassist Chris Stillwell (The Greyboy Allstars), and drummer Zak Najor (Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, and formerly Greyboy Allstars). They first met in the UK in 1996, and have played with each other in various formations over the years since. Now we have this official collaboration of 8 great grooves, courtesy of Color Red Records, released on July 26th.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson