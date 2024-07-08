Monday 7/8: Lake Street Dive – Good Together

They’ve become international stars lately, and this year they play some of the most coveted stages in the country: Colorado’s Red Rocks, L.A.’s Greek Theatre, NYC’s Madison Square Garden, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. But we still remember their 2010 debut jazz-folk CD in a two-tone cardboard sleeve, and gigs at smaller venues like the Flat Rock Music Festival and the WNCW Air Studio… They’ve always been quite the tight, collaborative band, and this time they’ve perhaps gelled even further, by writing together in drummer Mike Calabrese’s Vermont home. “In the past we’d written pieces of songs and shared them with each other and built them up from there, but we always had the space to listen and reflect in total privacy,” details singer Rachael Price. “At first it was terrifying to write together in the same room, but as soon as we got started it felt so fun. We very quickly realized, ‘Oh, we need to do this again and again.’”