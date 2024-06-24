© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Wednesday 6/26: Humbird – Right On

By Martin Anderson
Published June 24, 2024 at 8:36 AM EDT

The Minnesota singer/songwriter Siri Undlin performs under the name Humbird, and has this new album of 9 songs. She says avoiding apathy is “a central message of the album, and honestly I need to hear it as much as anyone. There is a time for resting and rejuvenating, but I think it’s important to be really honest with yourself about whether you are in that process, or whether you are making excuses because it’s hard. You have to be able to get into the squishy middle of things and really dig in.” There’s a good bit of whimsy thrown in, too. Produced by Shane Leonard and featuring regular contributors Pat Keen (bass, synth, percussion) and Pete Quirsfeld (drums and percussion), the majority of the songs on Right On showcase the locked-in rock trio, a progression from the contemplative folk musings of Undlin’s previous releases.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
